COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 13,777; recoveries climb to 3177

(Eagle News)–The number of COVID19 cases in the country has climbed to 13777 after the Department of Health reported 180 additional cases on Saturday, May 23.

The DOH said of the new cases, 63 percent or 114 cases were from Metro Manila; and 37 percent or 66 cases were from other areas.

Recoveries increased to 3177 with the 85 new ones.

Six new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 863.

The government has placed the entire country under a community quarantine, but in varying degrees, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Metro Manila, for instance, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine, where some industries are allowed to open but public transportation is still not allowed.

Government work is also limited to work-from-home and skeleton force arrangements.

President Rodrigo Duterte has urged perseverance, resilience and patience, as he noted the COVID19 crisis was still months away from ending.

He had said a vaccine could be out by early next year.