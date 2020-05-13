Cebu Pacific, Cebgo flights cancelled until May 31

(Eagle News)–All Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights from May 16 to May 31 remain cancelled.

In an advisory, CebuPac said the cancellation which covers all domestic and international flights was in view of the modified enhanced community quarantine over Metro Manila starting May 16.

Earlier, CebuPac cancelled flights only up to May 15, the date the enhanced community quarantine over the National Capital Region and other areas was supposed to end.

The airline urged passengers to manage their bookings online via the CebuPac website, http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight.

CebuPac said they may opt for a travel fund with validity of one year, avail of a full refund, or rebook their flights.

On Tuesday, the Palace released its list of areas under the MECQ, general community quarantine and those that are no longer under a community quarantine.