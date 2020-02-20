MIAA releases list of operational Taiwan, HK flights

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday, Feb. 20, released a list of operational Taiwan and Hong Kong flights.

Below is the list as of Feb. 20:

TAIWAN FLIGHTS

Manila to Taiwan

China Airlines:

CI 704

CI 712

Eva Air

BR 272

BR 262

BR 278

Cebu Pacific

5J 310

Air Asia

Z2 124

Z2 132

Taiwan to Manila

China Airlines

CI 703

CI 701

Eva Air

BR 271

BR 261

BR 277

Cebu Pacific

5J 311

Air Asia

Z2 125

Z2 133

HONG KONG FLIGHTS

Manila to Hong Kong

Hong Kong Airlines

HX 782

Cathay Pacific

CX 930

CX 902

Hong Kong Airlines

HX 781

Cathay Pacific

CX 901

CX 903

The government has lifted the outbound ban on Overseas Filipino Workers to Hong Kong and Macau.

Also exempted from the Hong Kong and Macau ban are diplomatic and student visa holders, and Filipinos and their foreign spouses and children.

They will, however, be subjected to the 14-day quarantine.

There is no existing Taiwan travel ban.