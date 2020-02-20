MIAA releases list of operational Taiwan, HK flights

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday, Feb. 20, released a list of operational Taiwan and Hong Kong flights.
Below is the list as of Feb. 20:
TAIWAN FLIGHTS
Manila to Taiwan
China Airlines:
CI 704
CI 712
Eva Air
BR 272
BR 262
BR 278
Cebu Pacific
5J 310
Air Asia
Z2 124
Z2 132
Taiwan to Manila
China Airlines
CI 703
CI 701
Eva Air
BR 271
BR 261
BR 277
Cebu Pacific
5J 311
Air Asia
Z2 125
Z2 133
HONG KONG FLIGHTS
Manila to Hong Kong
Hong Kong Airlines
HX 782
Cathay Pacific
CX 930
CX 902
Hong Kong Airlines
HX 781
Cathay Pacific
CX 901
CX 903
The government has lifted the outbound ban on Overseas Filipino Workers to Hong Kong and Macau.
Also exempted from the Hong Kong and Macau ban are diplomatic and student visa holders, and Filipinos and their foreign spouses and children.
They will, however, be subjected to the 14-day quarantine.
There is no existing Taiwan travel ban.