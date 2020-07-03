MIAA releases list of operational flights for Saturday, July 4

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational flights for Saturday, July 4:

MIAA said all flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said this was because only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from the local government.

International flight restrictions remain in place, which means only permanent and student visa holders in the country of destination and diplomatic passport holders are allowed to leave the country.

Overseas Filipino Workers’ travel is restricted in countries where there is a high number of COVID19 cases, subject also to the international restrictions and bans in those countries.