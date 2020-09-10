MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Sept. 11

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Sept. 11:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation are allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine.

The Bureau of Immigration said restrictions on international travel remain.

Metro Manila is expected to remain as a GCQ area until the end of the month.