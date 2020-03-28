MIAA releases list of operational flights

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational flights.

MIAA said the following list is as of March 29:

“These flight schedules may change at any given time,” MIAA said.

MIAA said in such cases, passengers should contact the airline for confirmation.

Earlier, MIAA said all flight operations will be concentrated at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus disease 2019 of airport workers.