MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Sept. 30

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Sept. 30:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine until the end of October.

They are, however, subjected to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Earlier, the Palace said a travel pass was required for travel from GCQ to modified general community quarantine areas.

Restrictions on international travel remain.