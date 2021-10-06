MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Oct. 6

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Oct. 6:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines first and secure confirmation of their flights prior to the scheduled travel.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has said only Bermuda was so far on its updated red list, which means travel restrictions are in effect for travelers coming from there.