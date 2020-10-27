MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Oct. 28

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Oct. 28:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Travelers should also secure confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

According to MIAA, only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Some restrictions on international travel have been eased, with Filipinos now allowed to go on outbound non-essential travel and foreigners with investor visas allowed to enter the country.

Domestic flights are allowed provided the traveler complies with the requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Metro Manila has been retained as a general community quarantine area until the end of November.