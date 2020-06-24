MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, June 24

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Wednesday, June 24:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Travelers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with confirmed flights will be allowed in the airport premises.

While domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from tbe local government unit concerned, the Bureau of Immigration has said international travel restrictions remain in place.