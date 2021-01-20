MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Jan. 20

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Jan. 20:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry.

The Philippines has so far imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries, following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 virus strains there.

These are: