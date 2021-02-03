MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Feb. 3

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Feb. 3:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA has advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has eased restrictions on over 30 countries with reported COVID-19 variants, with some foreigners now allowed into the country.