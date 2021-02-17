MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Feb. 17

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Feb. 17:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, with some foreigners now allowed entry into the Philippines.

Starting Feb. 1, the government said the following from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Hungary and the Czech Republic are allowed to enter the country:

Diplomats and members of international organizations and their dependents provided they have a valid 9(e) visa upon entry Foreign seafarers provided they have a valid 9(c) visa upon entry Holders of 13 series visa under the Immigration Act as amended. These include: temporary resident visas based on CA 613 Section 13A (marriage to a Filipino)

temporary resident visas based on MO ADD-01-038/ADD-02-015 (Indian nationals)

Permanent resident visas based on CA613 section 13A (Chinese nationals married to Filipino citizens)

Native born visa based on CA613 section 13C (for foreigners born to foreign parent/s with permanent resident status in the Philippines) Holders of Republic Act 7919 visas (granted through Social Integration Program) Holders of Executive Order 324 visas Foreign spouses of Filipino nationals provided the Filipino spouse is in the Philippines and they have valid visas at the time of entry Foreign minor children and foreign children with special needs regardless of age of Filipino nationals, provided the Filipino parent is in the Philippines and they have valid visas at the time of entry Foreign parents of minor Filipino children and of Filipino children with special needs regardless of age provided the said Filipino minor/child/children is/are in the Philippines and have valid visas at the time of entry Holders of special visas issued by the Bureau of Immigration under Republic Act 8756 Holders of 47(a)(2) visas issued by the Department of Justice Holders of 9(d) visas issued by the BI Holders of visas issued by the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, and the Clark Development Corporation Holders of Special Investor’s Resident Visa issued under EO 226 (Omnibus Investment Code) but not under EO 63 Dual Filipino citizens carrying foreign passports provided they possess and present a Recognition Certificate or a Certificate of Citizenship Retention and Reacquisition under RA 9225 Filipino citizen’s foreign spouses and children regardless of age from non-visa countries who are traveling with them and who avail of visa-free entry privileges under RA No. 6768 Former Filipino citizens including their foreign spouses and children from non-visa required countries regardless of age who are traveling with them and avail of visa-free entry privileges under RA No. 6768 (Balikbayan program) Holders of 9(g) visas who departed the Philippines on or after December 17, 2020 provided they have a valid visa at the time of entry

The Palace later said foreigners with visas issued as of March 20, 2020 and are still valid at the time of entry will also be allowed inside the Philippines.

Holders of valid and existing Special Resident and Retirees Visa and Section 9(A) visas will also be permitted to enter “as long as they present an entry exemption document to the Bureau of Immigration upon arrival.”

The Bureau of Immigration has said only tourists with a pre-applied entry exemption document are allowed entry into the country.