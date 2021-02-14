Immigration bureau clarifies: Only tourists with pre-applied entry exemption document from DFA allowed entry into PHL

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration clarified not all tourists are allowed entry into the Philippines, as the agency gears up for the implementation of revised travel restrictions.

In a statement, bureau Port Operations Division Chief Candy Tan said only those with a pre-applied entry exemption document are allowed in the country under a tourist status, a document which may be requested from the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Philippine posts abroad.

The request, she said, is “subject to their assessment and approval.”

According to Tan, the visa-free privileges of foreigners from 157 countries remain suspended, noting that only those who fall under the balikbayan category may be granted visa-free entry.

Under the law, a balikbayan means a former Filipino, his or her spouse and children, and the spouse and children of a Filipino, the bureau said.

Tan said that only those traveling with the Filipino or former Filipino spouse, and are nationals of visa-free countries under EO 408, are entitled to the balikbayan privilege.

“If they will be entering the country without the Filipino or former Filipino spouse, then they would have to secure an entry visa,” she explained.

Beginning February 16, those with valid and existing visas who were not permitted to enter the country under the previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases are now allowed to enter the Philippines.

Bureau chief Jaime Morente added “additional categories with existing visas are now allowed to enter,” and that list includes foreigners with valid 9(g) working visas, 9(f) student visas, Special Visa for Employment Generation (SVEG), and Special Investors Residence Visa (SIRV) under EO 63, issued on or prior to March 20, 2020.

“However, those whose visas were issued after March 20 would still need to present an exemption from the (DFA) upon entry,” he added.

He said holders of Special Resident and Retirees Visas (SRRV) may also be allowed to enter, as long as they present an entry exemption document.

Tan said arrivals are still subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers set by the National Task Force for Covid-19.

The bureau said all passengers are also required to have a pre-booked accommodation for at least six nights in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility.

“We warn those who will try to circumvent quarantine requirements by presenting fake bookings,” Morente said.

“We are in close coordination with the (Department of Tourism), who will refer to us anyone found to have presented fake documents during their arrival,” he added.