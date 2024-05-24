“Aghon” maintains its strength as it traverses coastal waters of Catbalogan

Signal No. 1 still hoisted over portions of Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Aghon” has maintained its strength and is now over the coastal waters of Catbalogan, Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following are under a tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 as “Aghon” moves northwestward, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and with a gustiness of up to 90 kph:

Luzon

Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag)

Sorsogon

Albay

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

Southern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Tagkawayan, Gumaca, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Plaridel, Pitogo, General Luna, Macalelon, Atimonan, Unisan)

Eastern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, San Fernando)

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Biliran

Extreme northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Borbon) including Camotes and Bantayan Islands

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Northern Samar, Samar, eastern Samar, Biliran and Leyte will experience 100 to 200 mm of rainfall today, while Romblon, the southern portion of Quezon, the rest of Bicol Region, and the southern portion of Quezon will have 50 to 100 mm of rain, according to PAGASA.

“Aghon” is forecast to cross the Bicol Peninsula between this afternoon and early tomorrow morning, and will emerge over the waters north of Camarines provinces by tomorrow morning.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility not earlier than Tuesday, PAGASA said.