Amid decrease in Luzon power supply due to “Aghon,” DOE urges public to conserve energy

(Eagle News)–The Department of Energy on Monday, May 27, urged the public to minimize use of electricity following the reported substantial decrease of available power supply in Luzon amid “Aghon.”

“The typhoon caused substantial decrease in the available power supply in the grid at the time when the hydropower plants have not recovered from low water supply,” Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

He said the 1200 MW Ilihan Powerplant was shut down last May 25, 2024 due to its disconnection and relocation, along with the Pagbilao units 1 and 2 (with a total capacity of 764MW) and unit 3, that has a capacity of 420MW.

The Masinloc 3, with a capacity of 335MW, was also shut down, along with the San Buenaventura, with a capacity of 455MW.

The Botocan, with a capacity of 20.8MW, also went on outage due to “Aghon” last May 26, 2024.

While he said “we look forward to the power supply improving in the coming days, the Department encourages everyone to conserve energy in order to minimize dispatch of the more expensive oil-based power plants.”

He said the oil-based powerplants “have been useful in so far as providing power to the grid, particularly in the absence of the hydro powerplants.”

He also encouraged commercial industrial consumers to participate in the interruptible load program.

“We would like to ask everyone’s cooperation to minimize the use of electricity in Luzon Grid,” he said.