MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Oct. 20

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but passengers need to comply with the requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over their area of destination.

Non-essential outbound flights for Filipinos are allowed but subject to requirements including travel and health insurance, and a negative antigen test 24 hours prior to departure.