MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Nov. 23

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Nov. 23:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights before the travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Faroe Islands and The Netherlands are included in the Philippines’ red list, which means travelers from there and who have been there 14 days prior to their arrival in the Philippines will not be allowed entry.

The Bureau of Immigration has said tourists are still not allowed into the Philippines.