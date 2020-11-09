MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Nov. 10

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Nov. 10:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised all passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has eased some restrictions on international travel, with domestic flights now allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Foreigners with investor visas are also now allowed in the country.

Filipinos may also now go on non-essential outbound travel.