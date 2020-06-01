MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, June 2

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Tuesday, June 2:

Several airlines have announced the resumption of their domestic flights following Metro Manila’s shift to a general community quarantine.

The Civil Aviation Board on Sunday, however, said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has yet to approve the proposed air routes.

The Bureau of Immigration has said its operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport remain downscaled as International travel restrictions remain in place.