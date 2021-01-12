MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 12

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 12:
Flight schedules may change at any given time.
So far, the government has temporarily banned foreign travelers from 28 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 strain there.
These countries are:
- Portugal
- India
- Finland
- Norway
- Jordan
- Brazil
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Japan
- Australia
- Israel
- The Netherlands
- Hong Kong
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lebanon
- Singapore
- Sweden
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Canada
- Spain
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Austria
The restrictions are expected to end on January 15.