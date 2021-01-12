MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 12

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 12:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

So far, the government has temporarily banned foreign travelers from 28 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 strain there.

These countries are:

Portugal India Finland Norway Jordan Brazil Denmark Ireland Japan Australia Israel The Netherlands Hong Kong Switzerland France Germany Iceland Italy Lebanon Singapore Sweden South Korea South Africa Canada Spain United States United Kingdom Austria

The restrictions are expected to end on January 15.