MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 12

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 12:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

So far, the government has temporarily banned foreign travelers from 28 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 strain there.

These countries are:

  1. Portugal
  2. India
  3. Finland
  4. Norway
  5. Jordan
  6. Brazil
  7. Denmark
  8. Ireland
  9. Japan
  10. Australia
  11. Israel
  12. The Netherlands
  13. Hong Kong
  14. Switzerland
  15. France
  16. Germany
  17. Iceland
  18. Italy
  19. Lebanon
  20. Singapore
  21. Sweden
  22. South Korea
  23. South Africa
  24. Canada
  25. Spain
  26.  United States
  27. United Kingdom
  28. Austria

The restrictions are expected to end on January 15.

