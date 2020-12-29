MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, December 29

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, December 29:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, with domestic travel allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination, and international essential and non-essential travel allowed for Filipinos.

The government has banned flights into the Philippines from the United Kingdom first until December 31, then extended the ban for two weeks after that date, following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 strain there.