MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Aug. 25

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Aug. 25:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation, MIAA had said, would be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine.

Restrictions on international travel, the immigration bureau has said, remain until lifted by the government.