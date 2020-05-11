MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for today, May 11

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Monday, May 11:

Flight schedules are subject to changes, MIAA said.

Today, May 11, marks the start of lifting of the ban on select inbound flights into the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Earlier, MIAA said inbound domestic and international flights, however, will be assigned specific days for landing.

MIAA later said only flights with Filipino repatriates will be allowed entry, as travel restrictions earlier announced remain in place.

AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific have already announced a suspension of flights until May 15, in light of the enhanced community quarantine extended in selected parts in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus.