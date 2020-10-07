MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Oct. 8

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Oct. 8:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Travelers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements imposed by the local government unit covering the area of destination.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Immigration reminded the public that restrictions on international travel remain.