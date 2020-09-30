MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Oct. 1

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Oct. 1:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine until the end of the month.

Travelers should, however, abide by the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Palace has said a travel pass was required for travel from general community quarantine areas to modified general community quarantine areas.

Restrictions on international travel remain.