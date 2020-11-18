MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Nov. 19

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Nov. 19:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on travel with domestic flights now allowed.

Foreigners with select investor visas are allowed to enter the country.

Filipinos may also go on non-essential outbound travel.