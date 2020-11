(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Nov. 12:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

On Wednesday, MIAA said flight operations had been suspended at NAIA from midnight to Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 a.m., due to Typhoon “Ulysses.”

“Ulysses” made its second landfall over Burdeos, Quezon on Wednesday night.