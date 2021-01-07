MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, January 7

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, January 7:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Philippines has temporarily banned foreigners from 27 countries following reports of the COVID-19 virus variant first recorded in the United Kingdom.

These countries are:

Portugal India Finland Norway Jordan Brazil Denmark Ireland Japan Australia Israel The Netherlands Hong Kong Switzerland France Germany Iceland Italy Lebanon Singapore Sweden South Korea South Africa Canada Spain United States United Kingdom

The travel restrictions in the first six countries on the list will end on January 8, while those on the remaining 21 will end on January 15.