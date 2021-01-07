Featured News, Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, January 7

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, January 7:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Philippines has temporarily banned foreigners from 27 countries following reports of the COVID-19 virus variant first recorded in the United Kingdom.

These countries are:

  1. Portugal
  2. India
  3. Finland
  4. Norway
  5. Jordan
  6. Brazil
  7. Denmark
  8. Ireland
  9. Japan
  10. Australia
  11. Israel
  12. The Netherlands
  13. Hong Kong
  14. Switzerland
  15. France
  16. Germany
  17. Iceland
  18. Italy
  19. Lebanon
  20. Singapore
  21. Sweden
  22. South Korea
  23. South Africa
  24. Canada
  25. Spain
  26. United States
  27. United Kingdom

The travel restrictions in the first six countries on the list will end on January 8, while those on the remaining 21 will end on January 15.

