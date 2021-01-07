MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, January 7

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, January 7:
Flight schedules may change at any given time.
The Philippines has temporarily banned foreigners from 27 countries following reports of the COVID-19 virus variant first recorded in the United Kingdom.
These countries are:
- Portugal
- India
- Finland
- Norway
- Jordan
- Brazil
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Japan
- Australia
- Israel
- The Netherlands
- Hong Kong
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lebanon
- Singapore
- Sweden
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Canada
- Spain
- United States
- United Kingdom
The travel restrictions in the first six countries on the list will end on January 8, while those on the remaining 21 will end on January 15.