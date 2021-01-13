MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, January 14

(Eagle News)–Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, January 14:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has banned foreign travelers from over 30 countries following reports of the UK and South African COVID-19 strains there.

These are

Austria Portugal India Finland Norway Jordan Brazil Denmark Ireland Japan Australia Israel The Netherlands Hong Kong Switzerland France Germany Iceland Italy Lebanon Singapore Sweden South Korea South Africa Canada Spain United States United Kingdom China Pakistan Jamaica Luxembourg Oman

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the presence of the UK COVID-19 strain in the Philippines with the testing positive of a Quezon City resident upon arrival in the country from Dubai.