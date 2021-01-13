Featured News, Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, January 14

(Eagle News)–Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, January 14:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has banned foreign travelers from over 30 countries following reports of the UK and South African COVID-19 strains there.

These are

  1. Austria
  2. Portugal
  3. India
  4. Finland
  5. Norway
  6. Jordan
  7. Brazil
  8. Denmark
  9. Ireland
  10. Japan
  11. Australia
  12. Israel
  13. The Netherlands
  14. Hong Kong
  15. Switzerland
  16. France
  17. Germany
  18. Iceland
  19. Italy
  20. Lebanon
  21. Singapore
  22. Sweden
  23. South Korea
  24. South Africa
  25. Canada
  26. Spain
  27.  United States
  28. United Kingdom
  29. China
  30. Pakistan
  31. Jamaica
  32. Luxembourg
  33. Oman

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the presence of the UK COVID-19 strain in the Philippines with the testing positive of a Quezon City resident upon arrival in the country from Dubai.

