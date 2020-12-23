MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, December 24

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, December 24:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

According to MIAA, only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, with domestic travel allowed but subject to the requirements set by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Department of Tourism has said it was targeting shouldering 50 percent of the cost of swab tests for travelers to boost domestic travel.

Filipinos may go on outbound essential and non-essential travel.

On Tuesday night, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the temporary ban on flights from the United Kingdom from December 24 to 31, 2020 following reports of a new COVID-19 strain that is more infectious.