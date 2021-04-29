MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, April 29

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, April 29:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights before going to the airport.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Flight schedules are also subject to changes, MIAA said.

Starting April 12, the Palace said the NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

The movement of people is limited in MECQ areas, with only medical workers, authorized persons outside residences, and people who need to secure necessities allowed to leave their residences.

President Rodrigo Duterte extended the MECQ in the NCR Plus area on Wednesday, April 28.