MECQ stays in NCR Plus areas as Pres. Duterte announces new quarantine protocols for May

MECQ from May 1 to 14 in NCR plus areas qualified with “additional opening of the economy”

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will stay under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) for another two weeks but “with additional opening of the economy”, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Wednesday night, April 28, in his “Talk to the Nation.”

The city of Santiago in Quirino, and the whole province of Abra were likewise placed under MECQ, but for the whole month of May.

The areas placed under General Community Quarantine are the following:

CAR- Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province;

Region 2: Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya;

Region 4-A: Batangas, Quezon;

Region 8: Tacloban City;

Region 10: Iligan City;

Region 11: Davao City

BARMM: Lanao del Sur

The rest of the Philippines will be under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

–Duterte reminds public to strictly observe health protocols –

“This is not only a medical issue, but also of national interest, and maybe the survival of the Filipinos,” said Duterte as he called on Filipinos again to strictly observe minimum health protocols, especially the ban on mass congregations, the proper wearing of face masks and face shield, and social distancing.

“There will always be a rise (of cases) and maybe exponential ang takbo ng COVID sa Pilipinas, pag hindi kayo sumunod sa batas,” he said as he observed people still violating the health protocols to prevent COVID transmission.

-Mayors, bgy. captains, to be responsible for enforcement of laws, health protocols-

He directed mayors and the barangay captains to be responsible for the enforcement of minimum health protocols in their respective areas, especially the ban on gatherings amid the continuing pandemic.

“It is a violation of the law, and if you do not enforce the law, it is a dereliction of duty,” Duterte said.

During the televised meeting, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the average daily attack rate per 100,000 of the population is still high. This is although there has been a noted decline in cases nationwide.

He also noted that the health care utilization rate remains high in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and regions 2 (Cagayan Valley) and 4A (CALABARZON).

(Eagle News Service)