MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Sept. 12

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Sept. 12:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport.

The travel ban on India, Pakistan, Nepal, Oman, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia has been lifted.

The Philippines, however, announced that travel restrictions would be imposed on travelers from countries under the “red list.”

The travel ban is in effect starting noon today until Sept. 18.