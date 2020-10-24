MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 25

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 25:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers were advised to get a confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are subject to requirements imposed by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Some restrictions on international travel have been eased, with Filipinos now allowed to leave the country on non-essential travel abroad.

Foreigners with investor visas have also been added to the list of those allowed to enter the country.