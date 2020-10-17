MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 18

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 18:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those to with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit covering the area of destination.

The government has said outbound non-essential travel for Filipinos was allowed effective Oct.21.