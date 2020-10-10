MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 11

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct.11:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA said passengers should confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the restrictions imposed by the local government unit covering the area of destination.

Earlier, the Palace said a travel authority was required to move from general community quarantine to modified general community quarantine areas.

Travel restrictions on international travel remain.