MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 10

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Sunday, May 10:

Earlier, AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific cancelled their flights until May 15 in view of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in some parts of the country.

On Saturday, MIAA said starting May 11, inbound flights are already allowed in the country but only on assigned dates.

The government had suspended the same for one week in a bid to decongest the quarantine facilities in Metro Manila.

Returning Overseas Filipino Workers are required to undergo a mandatory quarantine and rapid testing.