MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, June 27

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, June 27:

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights with their airlines before proceeding to the airport.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Flight schedules may be subject to changes, in which case MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with the airlines as well.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until the end of the month.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates are still banned from entering the country.

Tourists are also not allowed entry unless authorized by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has said it would lift its suspension of the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman once the Omani government lifts its travel ban on passengers from the Philippines.