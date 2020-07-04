MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 5

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 5.

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised travelers to confirm their flights on the day they’re supposed to be scheduled as only those with confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

International travel restrictions remain in place, with only student visa holders, permanent visa holders, and diplomatic passport holders allowed outside the country.

Overseas Filipino Workers may travel outside except to countries where there is a high number of COVID19 cases such as Iran, among others, and subject to countries’ travel bans and restrictions.