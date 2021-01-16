MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, January 17

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, January 17:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippine government has imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 virus variants there.

These were:

Denmark

Ireland

Japan

Australia

Israel

The Netherlands

China (including Hong Kong)

Switzerland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Lebanon

Singapore

Sweden

South Korea

South Africa

Canada

Spain

United States

United Kingdom

Portugal

India

Finland

Norway

Oman

Jordan

Brazil

Austria

Pakistan

Jamaica

Luxembourg

Hungary

United Arab Emirates

The restrictions on some countries were supposed to end on Friday, but the government on that day announced the effectivity of these was extended to January 31.

The Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center have confirmed the presence of the UK COVID-19 strain in the country, with the testing positive of a Quezon City male resident who arrived from Dubai.