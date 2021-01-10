MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, January 10

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, January 10:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has temporarily banned foreign travelers from 28 countries following reports of new COVID-19 strains there.

These countries are: Austria, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, The Netherlands, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, United States and United Kingdom.