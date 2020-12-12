MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, December 13

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, December 13:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, with domestic flights allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Department of Tourism has said it was eyeing shouldering half of the cost of swab tests for travelers to boost domestic tourism.

Filipinos are allowed to go on non-essential and essential outbound travel.