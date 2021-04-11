MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, April 11

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, April 11:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

On March 28, the Palace said NCR Plus would revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting Monday, March 29, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The NCR Plus covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 4 but it was extended to April 11.

President Rodrigo Duterte was supposed to announce the new quarantine restrictions on Saturday but the announcement was deferred.