MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 31

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 31:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased some restrictions on international travel, allowing Filipinos to leave the country on non-essential travel, but subject to the submission of requirements, including a waiver that acknowledges the risks of travel.

Domestic flights are allowed subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.