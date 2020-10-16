MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 17

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 17:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes at any given time.

MIAA has advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but passengers need to comply with the requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

On Friday, the Palace announced non-essential outbound travel by Filipinos would be allowed effective Oct. 21.

Travelers should, however, secure the necessary requirements prior to the trip, among others health and travel insurance, a waiver acknowledging the risks of travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a negative antigen test, among others.