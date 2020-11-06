MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 7

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 7:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Travelers should get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Some restrictions on international flights hsve been eased, with Filipinos now allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel.

Foreigners with investor visas are also allowed to enter the country.