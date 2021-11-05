MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 6

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 6:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines first for confirmation of their flights before proceeding to the airport as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Bureau of Immigration has said tourists are still not allowed to enter the Philippines even if they come from countries on the Philippines’ green list.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2 starting Nov. 6.