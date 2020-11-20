MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 21

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 21:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA said passengers should confirm their flights first before going to the airport.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

The government has eased some restrictions on travel, with domestic flights allowed but subject to travel requirements.

Foreigners with select investor visas are allowed to enter the country.

Filipinos may also go on non-essential outbound travel.