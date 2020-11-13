MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 14

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 14:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

The government has eased some travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with domestic flights allowed but subject to the requirements set forth by the local government units that have jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Non-essential international flights by Filipinos, on the other hand, are allowed.

Apart from Filipinos and other categories, foreigners with investor visas are also allowed entry into the country.